A local Congress woman functionary was found murdered at her apartment here and a 200 gram gold chain and some ornaments stolen, police said. They said a man and a woman had reportedly contacted Bhogasamudram Vijaya Reddy over selling her flat for Rs 1.30 crore.

On Monday morning, a text message was sent from Vijaya Reddy's phone to her husband, an employee in a private sector bank, that she was going to another place for work. Subsequently, her mobile phone was found switched off, police said.

The husband returned home Monday evening and found the door to his flat locked from outside and so stayed at his neighbour's home for the night. This morning, he got a spare key from a relative, opened the door to his flat and found his wife lying dead in the bathroom, following which he informed police.

Initial investigations revealed that she had been killed with a knife and that a 200 gram gold chain and some ornaments were stolen, police said Police said they were probing various angles.

