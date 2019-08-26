Local Mumbai: Chinmaya wins twin titles, Mamata is women's champ

other-sports

Men's singles champion Chinmaya Somaiya receives the trophy from JVPG's Anil Mahesh

JVPG Table Tennis Maharashtra's top left-hander Chinmaya Somaiya overpowered Deepit Patil from Thane 4-3 (12-10, 11-3, 7-11, 11-4, 7-11, 8-11, 11-8) in an action-packed men's singles final of the JVPG-3rd Maharashtra State Ranking table tennis tournament at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana yesterday.



Women's champion Mamata Prabhu

Buoyed by his splendid form, Chinmaya then beat Reagan Albuquerque 4-3 (7-11, 11-9, 12-10, 7-11, 15-13, 7-11, 11-9) in the youth boys final to earn a double crown. In the women's final, junior Diya Chitale went down 1-4 (8-11, 14-12, 11-4, 11-7, 11-8) to ex-international Mamata Prabhu. Chitale though, returned to bag the youth girls title, beating Pune's Pritha Vartikar 4-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-5, 11-4).



The victorious Fleetfooters FC team

Fleetfooters win Borivli Football League

Fleetfooters FC reasserted their supremacy, winning the 4th Borivli Premier Football League 2019 for the third time, beating Milan Club 4-0 in the final at the St Francis D'Assisi ground in Borivli recently.

Striker Dhawal Waghela scored a brace while Johnson Mathew and Dane Pereira added a goal each. Earlier, Tiger Sports rallied to overcome Maryland United 2-1 in the third-place match. Brobourne Rodrigues opened the scoring for Maryland before the Tigers struck twice through striker Jayesh Naik to snatch a close win.



Carrom champs Mahesh Raikar and Chaitali Suvare (right)

Mahesh, Chaitali clinch carrom crowns

Mahesh Raikar (Viva College) and Chaitali Suvare (Model College) clinched the men's and women's titles respectively at the 13th Inter-Collegiate carrom tournament organised by KPB Hinduja College of Commerce under the auspices of Smt PD Hinduja Trust at their gymkhana recently

The tournament attracted around 300 players from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. Third seed Raikar rose to the challenge with a confident, attacking game and recorded a 25-4, 13-25, 25-11 win over top seed Omkar Tilak of Mithibai College. In the women's singles final, unseeded Chaitali upset top seed Sonal Sawant of RA Podar College 25-10, 25-18. Mahesh and Chaitali received cash awards of R5,000 each.

