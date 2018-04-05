Local Taliban leader dies as his own weapon explodes

The explosives went off prematurely, killing the two militants, as the they were busy planning to plant it on a roadside frequented by the Afghan forces in Alisheng district

Kabul: A local Taliban leader along with another militant have been killed an explosion which was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Afghanistan's eastern Laghman province.

The explosives went off prematurely, killing the two militants, as the they were busy planning to plant it on a roadside frequented by the Afghan forces in Alisheng district, Khaama Press reported, citing, The provincial government media office, as saying, in a statement.

The militants killed in the explosion were reportedly involved in major terrorist related activities in Laghman province.

In a bid to target the government staff and security personnel, the anti-government armed militant groups often use explosives materials for the roadside as well as the car bombings, the reports said.

