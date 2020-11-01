'Local train services to be increased to 1000 on Central and Western Railways'

The Mumbai railways on Saturday night announced that it was increasing the suburban local train services to about 1,000 each on Central Railways (CR) and Western Railways (WR), to cater to the allowed categories of essential staff and women commuters with effect from November 1, in order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding.

“Railways will operate 2020 suburban services with effect from November 1, which means additional 610 suburban services to the existing 1,410 services,” a spokesperson said.

“While 314 suburban services will be added on CR to the existing 706, making a total of 1,020 services; 296 suburban services will be added to 704 WR services, taking the total to 1,000,” he added.

Travellers are requested to follow mandated COVID-19 protocols, the spokesperson added.

“Categories as identified by the state government, all ladies (between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm), practicing lawyers and registered clerks of lawyers during timings as specified should travel in these special trains, as permitted by the state government,” a spokesperson said.

The essential service special local trains were now being allowed for a limited number of categories and those who fall under the category need to procure a QR-based e-pass from the Mumbai police. Those with the QR code pass will then get easy access to the local trains across Mumbai and till the time they get the codes, they will be allowed on valid identity cards.

As a part of the unanimously decided SOP, maximum of 700 passengers can be seated in a 12 car EMU rake as per social distancing norms against 1,200 passengers that could be seated earlier.

The Maharashtra government and the railways are likely to meet next week to discuss various issues on resuming local train services for the general public.

