Locals barge into police station, thrash three cops, including sub-inspector

Representational Picture

Three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were injured when a group of people including women, assaulted them inside a police station in Nellore district, police said today. Twelve people, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. Police said a group of 30 people, allegedly in an inebriated state, threw stones at the Rapur police station last night, barged into it and thrashed the personnel.

They accused them of harassing residents of their locality even as the SI was dragged outside the station and beaten with stones, police said. According to police, following a complaint by a person that his wife was verbally abused, police last evening summoned a resident for questioning and he came to the station along with three others.

"The residents argued with police and suddenly absconded while one of them who was in drunken condition was shifted to a hospital," police said. Around 10 to 15 members of his family rushed to the station accusing the police of thrashing their kin and initially hurled stones at the police station. In the melee, a stone fell on a woman and following this another group of 15 people assembled and attacked the police personnel resulting in injuries to them, a senior police official said.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

