Locals, cops come to the rescue of fishing workers in Madh Island

A day after mid-day highlighted the plight of 20 starving fishing workers stranded in a jungle at Madh Island, Malvani police on Saturday reached out to the labourers and provided them shelter, while the locals distributed food to them.

On Friday, mid-day had reported that these contractual labourers, who worked on fishing trawlers, were sacked by their employers following the lockdown and were stuck in the jungle. "Thanks to mid-day report that highlighted our problems after which the administration immediately reached out to help us, otherwise we would have died of hunger and thirst in this forest, said Rahul Nishad, a labourer.



Workers at a hotel near Madh Jetty

Sub Inspector Sagar Salve and Constable Suryakant Jadhav of the Malvani police station have made arrangements for our stay and provided us food, he added.

The police officers have put up 10 labourers at an empty hotel situated near Madh Jetty and the rest of them at a workshop near Raheja apartments. Another labourer, Amit Nishad, said both these places have enough space and basic facilities. Constable Jadhav visit us daily to check about our needs and have also given us ration, he added.

"Under the supervision of the Senior Inspector Jagdev Kalapad, Salve and I made the arrangement for these labourers at two deferent places," Jadhav said.

Jadhav said the workshop cum godown is owned by one Pintu Singh. "We called him and narrated the plight of these workers and he immediately agreed to help them," he added.

"During this pandemic, all the competent people should come forward to help the needy. I helped them in whatever way possible," said Singh.

