Locals forced to abandon houses after dumping yard collapses in Mangaluru

Over 30 residents have vacated their homes fearing a spread of communicable diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and zika virus among others

After incessant rains have hit several parts of Karnataka especially Manguluru, waste materials from the Pachanady dumping yard have spilled on to the agricultural land near the residential areas thereby forcing locals to abandon their homes due to the foul smell and the fear of contracting communicable diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, etc.

While speaking to news agency ANI, one of the villagers identified as Karunakar said that the locals are vacating their houses as it has become impossible to live here. With lack of food and water facilities and the foul smell not letting people sleep, many have left their houses as mosquitoes have been swarming the area due to incessant rainfall.

As of now, over 30 residents have vacated their homes fearing a spread of communicable diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and zika virus among others. Sagaya Selvi, principal of a school nearby said that people have been suffering because of the dumping yard and even the locals are forced to live like animals, reports news agency ANI.

In all, there are about 3,000 students in schools, collage and other institutes in the vicinity. Reportedly, the villagers have been suffering from the same problem for a long time. Due to the heavy rainfall in the region, the waterlogging under the dump yard has pushed the waste closer to the village.

Time and again, the local's have appealed to the authorities and government to resolve the issue but so far, nothing has been done in this regard.

