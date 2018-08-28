Locals protest against Jaitapur nuclear power plant

national

Locals opposing the construction of Jaitapur nuclear power plant in coastal Konkan held a protest march on Monday, opposing land acquisition for the project. Villagers, including women in large numbers, gathered at Madban village in Ratnagiri district and shouted slogans against the proposed power plant.

"The power plant was proposed 12 years ago but our opposition to it still remains. We want the government to cancel the project," said Satyajeet Chavan, chairman of Janhakka Seva Samiti, which is leading the agitation against land acquisition for the projet.

