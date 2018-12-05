Lock him up, says Donald Trump about ex-lawyer Michael Cohen

international

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump on Monday called for a "full and complete" sentence for his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

"You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term?" Trump said in a pair of tweets.

"He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence," the president added. Cohen pleaded guilty in August to eight counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12.

That case was handled by federal prosecutors in New York, rather than the team of special counsel Robert Mueller, who's looking into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

