Lockdown 4.0: Emotional reunion after mother receives five-year-old son flying home alone after 3 months

Vihaan Sharma with the placard 'special category' as he arrives at Kempegowda International Airport. Picture/Twitter ANI

Domestic passenger flights resumed in India after a gap of two months on Monday and among the hundreds of passengers who travelled, a 5-year-old boy, who was stuck in Delhi since the lockdown began flew back home to an emotional reunion with his mother at Bengaluru airport. The mother and son met each other after 3 months.

The 5-year-old, identified as Vihaan Sharma was stuck in Delhi because of the lockdown. He finally got a chance to travel when flight opeartions resumed, to head back home to his parents in Bengaluru.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, an official from the Kempegowda International Airport tweeted, "Welcome home, Vihaan! (Sharma) Bengaluru airport is constantly working towards enabling the safe return of all our passengers."

News agency ANI's Twitter handle also shared pictures of Vihaan's arrival at Kempegowda International Airport as he returned home after being stranded in Delhi for over two months. In the pictures, Vihaan can be seen donning a yellow jacket and face mask as he carried a placard that read 'special category' passenger.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Vihaan's mother said, "My five-yr-old son Vihaan Sharma has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after three months." Upon her son's arrival, the mother-son duo had an emotional reunion. Vihaan was living with his grandparents in Delhi since the lockdown began in India.

Before the resumption of domestic flight services, the Karnataka government had said that people coming from COVID-19 prevalent states will have to undergo institutional quarantine for a period of seven days. According to Civil Aviation Ministry's guidelines, all passengers are expected to follow social distancing and sanitisation at all times from arrival to departure.

