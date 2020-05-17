Lockdown 4.0: All educational institutions to remain shut till May 31

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

All educational institutions in the country including schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. However, online and distance learning will continue to be permitted.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues guidelines on measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments/UT Governments & State/UT authorities for containment of COVID19. #LockDown4 will remain in effect till 31st May 2020. pic.twitter.com/10WnwnWfte — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

"Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged," the MHA said in its order while issuing guidelines to states and Union Territories. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31 May to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17. The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17.

The Central government recently announced a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat the slowdown in the economy owing to the pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever