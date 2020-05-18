Lockdown 4.0: Tweeple share hilarious memes as states extend lockdown till May 31
Twitter was filled with hilarious jokes and witty memes as many states across the country decided to the extend the lockdown for another two weeks until May 31
After Punjab, Mizoram and Telangana, on Sunday, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu became the latest states to extend lockdown till May 31. As soon as the Lockdown 4.0 was announced, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and witty jokes as India went under another nationwide lockdown after being locked for nearly two months since the first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
During his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi had announced the fourth phase of the lockdown and said that the lockdown will be entirely different from the previous three phase. Netizens took to social networking sites to share their emotions and posted memes and hilarious tweets.
#LockdownExtended— IND Memes (@theindmemes) May 17, 2020
Checking the News for #Lockdown4 updates... pic.twitter.com/3MHLaamQ6z
When you have been waiting for lockdown extension news for too long.
#Lockdown4— Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 17, 2020
NoBody
Govt on Lockdown: pic.twitter.com/qoovpl1oxJ
When the government decides to play with your emotions pertaining to lockdown extemsion.
"When Modi extends the lockdown without giving speech"#Lockdown4 #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/4nkyJeDhss— Tweet Chor ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Pagal_aurat) May 17, 2020
When PM Narendra Modi announced Lockdown 4.0 without addressing the nation.
Soyi Raho Anarkali, Lockdown 31st Tak Extend Ho Gaya #LockdownExtended #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/lMt4SgE1Ao— OM RAJPUROHIT (@omrajguru) May 17, 2020
Lockdown news be like?
When Indians heard lockdown extended :-#Lockdown4 #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/1nS8dan9Kf— mahendra (@OMaddy2593) May 17, 2020
When lockdown extension news pierced many hearts.
#Lockdown4 le' Introverts right now ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/D9DcrcbbBK— AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) May 17, 2020
Lockdown news gets a thumbs up from introverts.
Public - #LockdownExtended na ho is baar..— Riya (@jhampakjhum) May 17, 2020
Govt. to #Lockdown4 : pic.twitter.com/j0CojJQ0eF
When government won't let go off lockdown in the country.
#Lockdown4— TonyðÂÂÂÂ¥ÂÂÂÂ (@Engineer02londa) May 17, 2020
*Govt extend Lockdown till 31st may*
Le Dad : pic.twitter.com/OjkhEBKzHq
When netizens be like, "Tell us something we don't know."
