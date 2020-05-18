Lockdown 4.0: Tweeple share hilarious memes as states extend lockdown till May 31

Twitterati are expressing their feelings by using the hashtag #LockdownExtended and #Lockdown4 updates and sharing hilarious memes

After Punjab, Mizoram and Telangana, on Sunday, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu became the latest states to extend lockdown till May 31. As soon as the Lockdown 4.0 was announced, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and witty jokes as India went under another nationwide lockdown after being locked for nearly two months since the first lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi had announced the fourth phase of the lockdown and said that the lockdown will be entirely different from the previous three phase. Netizens took to social networking sites to share their emotions and posted memes and hilarious tweets.

When you have been waiting for lockdown extension news for too long.

When the government decides to play with your emotions pertaining to lockdown extemsion.

When PM Narendra Modi announced Lockdown 4.0 without addressing the nation.

Lockdown news be like?

When lockdown extension news pierced many hearts.

Lockdown news gets a thumbs up from introverts.

When government won't let go off lockdown in the country.

When netizens be like, "Tell us something we don't know."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news