Lockdown 4.0: Netizens post hilarious reactions on Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the fourth phase of the lockdown in his address to the nation on Tuesday. He said that the lockdown will be entirely different from the previous three phases and more details on it will be announced before May 18.
Since the extension of the lockdown was announced by the prime minister, many people have taken to Twitter to share their reaction to the announcement. Some of the netizens have posted memes and hilarious tweets. Here are some of the most hilarious memes shared on the micro-blogging site that will surely tickle your funny bone!
Here's what netizens are wondering when Modi said that the fourth phase of the lockdown will be in 'naya rang' (new colours).
Modi ji : Lockdown 4.0 naye rang k saath aayega.— Aishthetic?? (@Badassgirlll) May 12, 2020
Lockdown 4.0 be like pic.twitter.com/TXT9yTHSzZ
When the prime minister used the word 'atma-nirbhar' (self-reliant) several times in the speech and tweeple could keep calm.
#Lockdown4 #NarendraModi#AatmaNirbharBharat— à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤®à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤à¤° Pathey âÂÂÂÂ (@paa_they) May 12, 2020
*Le Me after making adrakh wali chai By Myself * pic.twitter.com/ZnPyFcX785
With Modi touching upon the lockdown being further extended, this is how the nation is feeling!
After #PMModi hinted #Lockdown4— âÂÂ£ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¹âÂÂ£ï¸ÂÂ (@iKaurRimi) May 12, 2020
Indians : pic.twitter.com/y6boBYieYz
Here's how films depict the difference between lockdown 3.0 and 4.0.
#NarendraModi #PMModi #AatmanirbharBharat— Neeraj Karan (@neerajkarncool) May 12, 2020
Pic 1 - Lockdown 3.0
Pic 2 - Lockdown 4.0 pic.twitter.com/P9CAr3LOu9
When you had placed a bet with your friends about the lockdown getting extended and you win!
*When I win bets on #Lockdown4* pic.twitter.com/OAN6EmxdWx— à¤¬à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ Amir ka à¤¬à¤¾à¤ª ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¬ (@karma_0201) May 12, 2020
These reactions show that the people were anticipating the extension of the lockdown. Reactions are still pouring as #Lockdown4 started trending on Twitter even before the prime minister announced on Tuesday that he would address the nation.
