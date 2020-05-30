Lockdown 5.0: MHA announces fresh guidelines, malls and restaurants to open outside contaminated zone

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". The coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30, but malls and restaurants can reopen from June 8 except in containment zones, or areas sealed due to large number of virus cases.

Applicable from Monday, June 1, the fresh order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spoke of the expanded fresh guidelines a day ahead of the end of lockdown 4.0. "In exercise of powers under section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) it has directed the undersigned to issue an order to extend the lockdown in containment zones up to June 30, and reopen prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones," the order says.

Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 10 (2)(l) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is directed that the guidelines will remain in force up to June 30.

From June 1, all activities will be relaxed in phased manner outside containment zones, as per new guidelines. According to the ministry order, states may impose restrictions/prohibit activities as per assessment. Dates for the opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation. The night curfew timings under the new guidelines of lockdown 5.0 will be changed to 9 pm-5 am from 7 pm-7 am.

The country is currently under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17. The government had on May 3 announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 18. On May 17, the government had extended the lockdown till May 31.

