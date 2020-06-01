Lockdown: Being Human comes to the rescue of Allahabad man's ailing daughter

Hours after mid-day published an article about an Allahabad resident, Dablu Khan, who had come to the city in the hopes of getting Salman Khan's help for his daughter Alia's treatment, the actor's Being Human Foundation reached out to Dablu.

An official from Being Human Foundation contacted Samadhan NGO's secretary Avinash Kuse. Samadhan NGO had been helping Dablu in Vasai. "I was contacted by Salman Khan's office at 11:30 am on Sunday and they were asking about the condition of Dablu Khan's ailing daughter." The NGO's chairman, Fazle Haque B Qureshi, said, "It was really hard for us to accommodate the family. I approached MLA Hitendra Thakur who approached the concerned authority to immediately make arrangements for Dablu and his family in a Shramik Special train. Now they have reached Allahabad. I have learnt that Salman Khan's office has approached the family to help them. This is very kind of him."

Talking to mid-day, the official said, "I contacted Dablu after reading mid-day in the morning. We have asked Dablu to send us Alia's medical history for our assessment. We will check if our office can provide a better doctor for her in Allahabad. She will be given the best possible medical help outside their hometown too if required."

"I have reached Allahabad safe and sound with my family. The NGO Samadhan Foundation is our messiah who met us at Suncity Ground in Vasai and helped us by all means, took good care of us and provided all the facilities like food, water, shelter. Besides this, they helped us get an immediate train for our hometown. I will remain indebted to them throughout my life," Dablu Khan told mid-day.

Khan had come to Nalasopara in the second week of March with Alia, who was a neurological disorder, his wife and other children to get help from the Being Human Foundation. But they were stranded amid the lockdown and could not approach them. The family could not afford their rented house and were evicted. They then reached Suncity ground last week to board a train to Uttar Prades hand were helped by Samadhan NGO.

