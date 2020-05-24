Lockdown benefit: WR and BMC use free roads to work on Delisle Road bridge

A total of 92 tonnes of stainless steel has been used in this foundation, the concreting for which started at 8 am on Thursday

Work on one of the city's key road bridges—Delisle Road Bridge at Lower Parel—made good progress this week with foundation work at one side having been completed. A senior official said that concreting of the raft foundation on the east side of the Delisle Road Bridge was complete after continuous work of 20 hours.

Officials said that with the lockdown in effect, this was a rare opportunity with no rail or road traffic. With 10 railway supervisors and a team of 16 engineers and supervisors from the contractor, the work was completed, along with a team of 56 labourers.

Western Railway chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar confirmed the development. A total of 92 tonnes of stainless steel has been used in this foundation, the concreting for which started at 8 am on Thursday and was completed at 4 am on Friday. This one has been a difficult bridge to both demolish and reconstruct as it is skewed in design at 64 degree angles to the rail track.

The Delisle bridge was shut for traffic in July 2018, hugely impacting office-goers working in the nearby business district of Lower Parel. The Lower Parel road bridge, a crucial city link, was then demolished following an audit by IIT-Bombay. Traffic movement from all directions was affected after the shutting down of this important bridge in the middle of the city.

It was then decided to expedite the reconstruction and that the Western Railway would construct the bridge, while the BMC would build the approach roads. The civic body will pay Western Railway '125 crore for the bridge's construction.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news