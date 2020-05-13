Lockdown blues: Raveena Tandon longs for a beach vacay

Raveena Tandon longs for a vacation while battling her lockdown blues. The actress is missing sunshine on the beach and playing with the sand and waves. She took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a beach vacation along with husband Anil Thadani. "To be back sunkissed,on a beach,the sunshine and the sand ... with the waves gently teasing your toes ..#waiting #lockdownblues," captioned the actress.

Commenting on the actress' post, a fan teased that she is probably having a "lack of vitamin sea!"

That Raveena is badly longing for a vacation is evident from her social media posts. The actress recently shared throwback photos from her vacation in the mountains and snow. "My heart dreaming of snowy vacays..." she had written along with the photos.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon has featured in the motivational song "Guzar Jayega" along with Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities. The soulful number aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Raveena wrote: "#guzarjayega is a collective effort of so many artist and personalities, to stand together with the frontline worriers in these testing times."

