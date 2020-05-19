Lockdown: Buses, cabs, trains to start running in Karnataka from today

Easing COVID-19 induced lockdown norms further, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed buses of all the four state transport corporations to operate, except in red and containment zones, from tomorrow. Private buses have also been permitted to run their services, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Only 30 people would be allowed to travel in the buses and wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distancing are mandatory, he said. Bus fares would not be increased, he added. Inter-state transport would not be allowed, except in emergency cases. Auto and taxis were also given green signal to get on to roads, but there should be only three passengers, including the driver. In maxi-cabs, the maximum number should be four passengers, including driver.

Trains can operate within the State but not inter- state services till May 31. Saloons can also pull up their shutters. Parks have been allowed to open from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm, Yediyurappa said. Except shopping malls and cinema halls, all shops can open, he added. The chief minister said night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am and there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays.

