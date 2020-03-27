Lockdown confession: Vijay Varma hasn't worn pants in four days!

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. But Maharashtra has been witnessing lockdown from before that, which has led to B-Towners being confined to their homes just like everyone else.

The situation has resulted in actor Vijay Varma not getting a chance to wear his pants for the last four days, or so he says! Varma took to Instagram to post: "Lockdown quarantine wagehera toh theek hai lekin I haven't worn my pants in 4 days uska kya."

The Gully Boy fame actor further wrote: "Real issues. I nominate all my friends to tell me if they're wearing their pants."

Reacting to his post, a user wrote: "We are all on the same boat Vijay." To this, the actor jokingly replied: "Please let's be on separate boats #social distancing."

Another user asked if the actor is wearing lungi instead of pants. Vijay replied saying he would like to maintain a "dignified silence" on the matter. On the work front, Vijay Varma's latest release is the web series "She", where he plays a narcotics dealer.

