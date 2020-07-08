Lockdown: David Beckham's bees start buzzing and making honey

Former England star footballer David Beckham is making the most of the Coronavirus-caused lockdown at his country home in Cotswolds.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is keeping himself busy by building beehives and revealed the bees have started making honey.

Beckham, 45, Instagrammed pictures of him donning a white beekeeping suit while attempting to retrieve honey from the hive. "Progress," he captioned one of the pictures alongside two bee cartoons. In another picture, Beckham is seen along with a friend as they search for the Queen Bee.

Last month, Beckham's wife Victoria Instagrammed a video of her husband building the hives.

"David decided to start building bee hives. Is that your new project darling?' she captioned the video.

Beckham replied, "It is. You'll be very happy when we've got our own honey."

