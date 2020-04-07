Lockdown diaries: Evan Rachel Wood takes piano lessons

Actress Evan Rachel Wood is learning to play the piano amid the coronavirus lockdown. In an interview to Deadline, Evan Rachel spoke about how she is spending time at her home and keeping her kid entertained, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You know I have a close family unit and have been homeschooling my kid and trying to just garden and take piano lessons and do all the things that I always put off that now we all have plenty of time to do and just keeping my spirits up," she said.

The actress is also worried about those who have been severely impacted by the health crisis.

"All right. I'm more worried about people who are going to lose their houses and don't have healthcare and how we're going to recover from this just as a country with the economy and everything," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates