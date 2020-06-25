Lockdown diaries: Hardik Pandya cooks cheese butter masala, plays carrom with brothers

India cricketer Hardik Pandya is making the most of the forced break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by spending time with his near and dear ones.

On Wednesday, he Instagrammed a picture of him playing carrom with brother Krunal and cousins to his 11.6 million followers and captioned it: “Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers. Brings back a lot of memories #PandyaBrothers.” The post received 841,685 'likes'.

Stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill, Hardik has been posting about his fun activities on social media platforms.

Earlier in the week, Hardik said he is trying his hands at cooking these days as he feels it is never too late to learn anything new.

"Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish. PS dish is cheese butter masala," Hardik said in a post on Instagram.

The 26-year old posted two photos of him cooking along with the post.

Hardik and fiance Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child, and the Serbian actress recently shared a photograph flaunting her baby bump.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa, and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Inputs from IANS

