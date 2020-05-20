Lockdown Diaries: What is Mumbai chef Natasha Gandhi looking at from her window?

Mumbai-based chef Natasha Gandhi said that she looks out of her window for different reason these days

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, city-based chef and Masterchef India S6 Top 5 Contestant Natasha Gandhi says that nowadays she looks out of her window for a different reason. As netizens pondered what it meant, the renowned chef took to her social media handle to explain.

On Tuesday, Natasha took to photo-sharing app Instagram and shared a beautiful picture where she is seen enjoying the view. However, it was her caption that left people stumped on how the "new normal" would be in the post corona world! Sharing the candid picture, Natasha wrote that before the coronavirus period, she would look out to see nature but since the deadly virus has gripped the world, her perspective towards the outer world has changed.

She went on to explain that nowadays she looks out of the window to make sure that the delivery guy is wearing gloves and maintaing hygiene to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and over hundreds of comments. One user wrote, "Nice.....one...chef...," while a second user commented, "Caption!." A third user said, "Prettyness over loaded," while a fourth user stated, "Is he gonna come via a boat."

What do you think about Natasha Gandhi's view of the changing times?

