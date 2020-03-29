Lockdown diaries: How to make homemade soaps, teaches Juhi Parmar
Juhi Parmar is back with another video on her YouTube channel, this time giving tips on how to make organic soaps at home.
After teaching her viewers how to make homemade masks and sanitisers, actress Juhi Parmar is back with another video on her YouTube channel, this time giving tips on how to make organic soaps at home.
"In a day and age of Covid-19 where hygiene has become of utmost importance, we are all struggling to find the right soap, sanitizers and what not to keep ourselves away from GERMS! So here I am making my own organic, chemical free, aloe vera soap with a hint of tulsi/basil leaves! There are also many benefits including getting rid of acne, black spots, smoother skin as well as helping decrease stretch marks. Try this out at home and let me know how it goes," Juhi wrote on Instagram.
Along with the post, she also shared a picture of her homemade organic aloevera soaps.
View this post on Instagram
In a day and age of Covid-19 where hygiene has become of utmost importance, we are all struggling to find the right soap, sanitizers and what not to keep ourselves away from GERMS! So here I am making my own organic, chemical free, aloe vera soap with a hint of tulsi/basil leaves! There are also many benefits including getting rid of acne, black spots, smoother skin as well as helping decrease stretch marks. Find out how to make this soap at home, link in bio! . Try this out at home and let me know how it goes!!!! . . . . #JuhiParmar #Juhi #JuhiVlogs #JuhiBlogs #Blogging #BlogSpot #InstaBlog #YouTube #YouTubeVideo #NewVideo #VideoAlert #Soap #HomeMadeSoap #OrganicSoap #NaturalSoap #NoChemicalsAdded #Covid19 #CoronaVirus #CoronaVirusPandemic #CoronaVirusOutBreak #StaySafe #StayHome #StayQuarantined #StayHealthy #TakeCare #TakePrecautions
She also shared a picture of hers with her daughter:
View this post on Instagram
Covid-19 has totally changed our lives as most of us are on a complete lock down. And as parents it is very challenging time because kids have lost their daily routine! For kids it’s even more scary since they are trying to figure out what’s happening through our conversations. It’s definitely a very tough time for everyone but as promised let’s keep involving our kids with some or the other work. All that we can do right now is homeschooling our kids. So here I am doing the lesson GERMS today! . To view the youtube video click on the link in my bio. . . To all the Mommies out there, you all should definitely try this at home and make learning fun as well as relevant for your kids. Also don’t forget to share with me your experience and let me how it goes! . . . #JuhiParmar #JuhiVlogs #JuhiBlogs #Blogging #Vlogging #InstaBlog #YoutubeVideo #YouTuber #Video #HomeSchooling #DaughterMother #TeachingTime #TeachingOurKids #LoveYou #ThankYou @samairratales
Juhi Parmar, who is a mother of a seven-year-old daughter Samaira, shot to fame with her role in the TV show "Kumkum". She won the fifth season of "Bigg Boss".
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe