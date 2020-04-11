Lockdown diaries: Katrina and Isabelle Kaif don't know what they've cooked, can you guess the dish?

Katrina Kaif is enjoying her quarantine time by pursuing her hobby and spending time with her family, especially her younger sister Isabelle Kaif. Recently, the girls headed to the kitchen to take care of their hunger pangs. Now, they are unsure of what they have prepared.

The Bharat actress shared a video on her Instagram handle in which the two of them can be seen trying to make something that looks like an omelette or a pancake. The video shows Katrina first zooming into the frying pan and then winking at the camera. The actress also posted a photo in which both of them are smiling at the camera. She wrote, "We're not sure what it is either .... we'll let u know when we do (sic)."

Earlier, the actress shared an adorable picture with her sister. In the picture, the girls can be seen twinning in pink tops and posing for the camera. "Happy Saturday......... or as we now call it just 'day' (sic)", she captioned it.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She is starring opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Sooryavanshi was supposed to release on March 24 but it got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

