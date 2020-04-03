Lockdown Diaries: Kriti Sanon clears up with clutter but look who is interrupting

After writing love poems, making dark chocolate chia pudding, and being a masseur for sister Nupur, now Kriti Sanon is putting her wardrobe in order. The actor has been sharing her lockdown diaries on Instagram. She posted a photograph of herself cleaning the closet with 'some help' from pet pooch Phoebe who seems to love her clothes.

Sanon wrote, "And while I was trying to declutter my wardrobe, Phoebe found some playtime (sic)." Earlier, the actor shared thoughts about self-isolation and wrote, "Thham jaa, Theher jaa... we've been running too fast. It almost feels like we all needed to pause. We must (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onApr 1, 2020 at 5:32am PDT

Isn't it cute? Well, it seems like many Bollywood celebrities are making is big during this quarantine time. Lockdown isn't that bad for them at least, what do you guys think?

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Mimi, which narrates the story of a young aspiring actress. In the movie, she is a dancer in a small town and ends up being a surrogate for a couple. According to reports, Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character.

Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Other than this, Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar. The duo was also a part of Housefull 4.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates