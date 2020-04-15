Search

Lockdown diaries: Kriti Sanon is having a 'pawsome' time

Updated: Apr 15, 2020, 07:33 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Ever since Kriti Sanon has been on quarantine, she has been sharing photos and videos of her pets on Instagram.

Image source: Instagram/@kritisanon
Image source: Instagram/@kritisanon

Kriti Sanon's pet dogs Disco and Phoebe have been winning hearts on the internet lately. Ever since the actress has been on quarantine, she has been sharing their photos and videos on Instagram. On Tuesday, Kriti shared a video where Disco and Phoebe can be seen licking her cheeks as she cuddles them while lying down on the bed. "Morning licks and love! Pawsome morning everyone! I woof you too!" captioned the actress.

 
 
 
Morning licks & love! ðÂÂÂ Pawsome morning everyone!! ðÂÂ¶ âÂÂï¸Â I Woof You too! âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onApr 13, 2020 at 11:26pm PDT

That fans absolutely loved the video is reflected in their comments. One fan commented: "Cuteness overload". Another fan wrote: "Cute and adorable". Another fan expressed: "Your dogs are so cute!"

