Lockdown diaries: Kunal Kemmu peels 'matar' with daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu

Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. And guess what, the father-daughter duo is seen peeling pees in the image! "It's just a 'matar' of time...#lockdown...#stayhome..#twopeasinapod," Soha captioned the picture.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So cute". Another one wrote: "Cute little hands at work."

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Soha has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her family's day to day activities. Recently, she posted a video of Kunal dancing on the "Wakhra Swag" song.

View this post on Instagram Losing weight or losing mind?? @khemster2 #lockdown #day10 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onApr 3, 2020 at 5:40am PDT

Soha and Kunal became parents to Inaaya in 2017.

