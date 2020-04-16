Lockdown diaries: Kunal Kemmu peels 'matar' with daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu
Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya
Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. And guess what, the father-daughter duo is seen peeling pees in the image! "It's just a 'matar' of time...#lockdown...#stayhome..#twopeasinapod," Soha captioned the picture.
View this post on Instagram
It’s just a ‘matar’ of time #lockdown #stayhome #staysafe #twopeasinapod @khemster2
Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So cute". Another one wrote: "Cute little hands at work."
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Soha has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her family's day to day activities. Recently, she posted a video of Kunal dancing on the "Wakhra Swag" song.
View this post on Instagram
Soha and Kunal became parents to Inaaya in 2017.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe