Lockdown Diaries: Masaba Gupta shares post-workout selfie, urges fans to workout daily amid lockdown

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been making the most of her quarantine time at home. From sharing throwback pictures to celebrating Eid and much more, the 31-year-old has been updating her fans on how she is staying safe and maintaining social distance amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.



A screengrab of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story

On Tuesday, the ace designer took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her workout session amid lockdown. Emphasising the importance of staying fit and healthy, Gupta urged her fans to exercise daily and said, "If you haven't moved today, do it now."

The celebrity fashion designer took to Instagram and shared a post-workout selfie. While sharing the picture with her followers, she wrote, "Missed my workout this morning and I felt awful. So I had a 30-minute window between one call and the other, so did a crazy amazing Pyramid workout by Vilayat Husain for 13 minutes -stretched, showered and back at work.."

From her caption, its evident that Gupta sneaked some time in between her work to ensure she doesn't lose out on her daily fix of workout sessions. Besides her daily workout session and day to day affair, the designer has also been sharing pictures of her at-home yoga session while being locked at home.

From listening to music to waking up early; from indulging in home-cooked meals to working from home, Gupta has been there and done that. The ace designer's quarantine photos prove she is just like us.

So, are you exercising daily?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news