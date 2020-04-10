Lockdown diaries: Neena Gupta mows the lawn

Actress Neena Gupta is putting her lockdown time to good use by mowing the lawn. Neena took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself holding a lawn mower and cutting the grass. "Dum laga ke haee sha," Neena, who is seen dressed in a white shirt and dark green pants, captioned the image, which currently has over 106K views.

Earlier, Neena posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sewing the curtains of her house. She took upon herself to do the chore as she is unable to call a tailor amid the serious health crisis.

"Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne," Neena captioned the video.

In the video, she is also heard telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learnt to stitch.

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix's show "Masaba Masaba".

