Lockdown diaries: Nidhhi Agerwal turns baker

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal turned to baking cakes amid the lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Nidhhi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the film "Munna Michael" opposite action star Tiger Shroff, took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself baking a cake.

"Baked a cake for the first time of course with the expert guidance of @tanveagerwal.... 1. Check whether the batter tastes good because we used maple syrup instead of sugar. 2. Wait for light bulbs to cook the cake. 3. Some coco powder seasoning. 4. Satisfaction. Oh, and we baked the second one too.. with fresh orange.. let's see how that tastes #stayhome #stayhome #quarantine#cake #healthyfood," she captioned the image.

Nidhi's photograph has got over 365K likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the acting front, she will next be seen "Bhoomi", a Tamil action-drama film, which also stars Sathish.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates