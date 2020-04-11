Lockdown Diaries: Salman Khan enjoys a horse ride at his Panvel farmhouse

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Salman Khan is having fun at his Panvel farmhouse where he is spending the quarantine. On Friday, a video of him eating grass with his horse went viral on social media. Now, the actor has uploaded another video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen enjoying a horse ride at his farmhouse.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt and denims, Salman is seen feeding the horse grass. Later, the 54-year-old actor could be seen riding a horse making the most of his 'me' time. He captioned it, "Being taken for a ride (sic)."

Earlier, the Bharat actor had shared a video of him enjoying breakfast with his horse, where he can be seen feeding the horse some grass and also munching on it himself, much to the surprise of everyone. Salman happily ate the stuff and even said, "It's damn good ya."

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, "Breakfast with my love... (sic)."

Earlier, the actor had shared a video message along with his brother Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan. In the video, Salman called on the citizens to follow social distancing and requested them to stay home.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Radhe opposite Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. He also has Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in his kitty. He will also be seen in an action film opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

