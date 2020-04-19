Lockdown diaries: Shahid Kapoor flirts with Mira Rajput; her reaction is cute

Celebrities have been unleashing their creative sides while in lockdown at home. Shahid Kapor, too, decided to give his funny side free rein in this hilarious new video that he posted on Instagram!

In the video, Shahid is seen enjoying some light moments with his wife Mira Rajput. he calls her ‘sexy’ and points the camera towards her. Mira, however, doesn’t seem to be too pleased with this idea. as she continues to remain engrossed in her phone but gives him an angry look for a moment. "We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine (sic)", he captioned the video. Take a look:

Well, we certainly loved this video and a glimpse into how Shahid-Mira have been spending daily life in lockdown. What did you think of this video?

Recently, Shahid took over the kitchen to treat his wife with some pancakes. Mira on Saturday evening took to Instagram stories, where she wrote: "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes". She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website. Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes."

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son's desire.

