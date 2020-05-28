Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Irani highlights tapestry artisan thanking Corona Warriors

Union Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter on Wednesday to showcase a lady from West Bengal who has captured the impact of Covid-19 through the art of tapestry.

A lady Patua from Naya village in West Bengal depicts impact of COVID-19 & expresses her gratitude to Corona Warriors through a visual art on a tapestry ‘PataChitra’ & a song complementing the painting ‘PaterGaan’. pic.twitter.com/KMn37XfxWu — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 27, 2020

"A lady Patua from Naya village in West Bengal depicts impact of COVID-19 & expresses her gratitude to Corona Warriors through a visual art on a tapestry 'PataChitra' & a song complementing the painting 'PaterGaan'," Smriti Irani said in a late night tweet.

The tapestry work shows people wearing masks, the depection of the lockdown and health professionals curing people. The tweet is accompanied by a 2 minute plus video which shows the tapestry work prepared by Patua and a song in Bengali to the spirit of Corona Warriors.

There are numerous such tales of the indomitable spirit of Indians coming from the length and breadth of the country even in difficult circumstances. The tweet has already got more than 10,700 views and the netizens are pouring in appreciation for the work of the artisan from West Bengal.

Irani had tweeted earlier an announcement of the Textiles Ministry: "Under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji total number of PPE Coveralls produced in India has crossed 1 crore today. A significant landmark towards the vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat."

