Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Irani rocks no-makeup look in new selfie

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is regular at sharing throwback pictures, witty memes and inspirational posts, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie with her fans. She captioned it: Dishevelled! She also posted several tongue-out emoticons and GIFs with it. Don't believe us.

Take a look:



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

In the picture, the 44-year-old minister can be seen looking into the camera as she poses for the selfie. With her hair tied in sleeked back style, Smriti Irani can be seen pulling off the casual attire with a no-makeup look. The Union Minister also gave a sneak peek into a day of her life during the lockdown. She shared another picture in her Instagram story showing her fans the book she is currently reading.

Sharing a picture of Amish Tripathi's Suheldev: The King Who Saved India, Irani tagged the author and wrote, "Looking forward to reading." What's more? The Amethi MP also shared a picture of Mumbai's famous Ganesh idol - Lalbaugcha Raja with folded hands emoticon.



A collage of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will not be installed during the upcoming 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Besides Irani, several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranvir Shorey, Dia Mirza, and Vikrant Massey, have reacted on the cancellation of the event.

View this post on Instagram Weaving new possibilities ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#supportweavers #makeinindia #handcraftedinindia A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onMay 2, 2020 at 12:11am PDT

Recently, the Women and Child Development Minister had also shared a beautiful picture of her mother Shibani Baghchi. In the picture, Irani's mother can be seen standing against a picturesque backdrop in her balcony. Smriti Irani captioned the picture: MA! with a red heart emoticon.

She has been on a meme sharing spree since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March and has been creating awareness about coronavirus and urging people to stay safe and maintain social distancing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news