Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Irani's quirky post on parents 45th wedding anniversary is way too epic!

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani has been making the most of the quarantine time at home. From sharing hilarious memes to adorable family pictures and much more, the 44-year-old minister has been updating her fans on how she is staying safe and maintaining social distance amid total lockdown in the country.

On Tuesday, Smriti took to Instagram to wish her parents, Ajay Kumar Malhotra and Shibani Bagchi, on their 45th wedding anniversary. Proving why she is one of the most loved and followed politicians in India, Smriti wished her parents in her own unique way that made netizens laugh out loud.

Sharing a rare picture of her parents sweet yet simple wedding, Smriti captioned it, "Happy Anniversary Ma Papa...45 years ago two explosive people came together and subsequently gave the world a peaceful creature like me." Yes you read that right! The BJP leader ended her caption with a face with tears of joy and a few red heart emoticons.

In the adorable picture, Smriti's parents Ajay Kumar Malhotra and Shibani Bagchi can be seen caught in a candid moment during their wedding ceremony, which took place nearly 45 years ago. While people loved the amazing throwback picture from her parents wedding, it was Smriti's picture-perfect caption that won her many hearts.

Since being shared online the post has garnered over 50,000 likes with Instagram users taking to the comments section of the post to share wish her parents. Smriti's best friend forever Ekta Kapoor was among the first one to comment. She said, "Now I know where d looks r." while actor Divya Seth posted red heart emoticons. One user said, "Happy Anniversary to Sir and Mam," while another comment read, "Hahaha your caption though." A third user wrote, "Really mam you are very peaceful creature, that's why we love you!"

