Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Irani shares hilarious memes only moms can relate to; seen it yet?

Smriti Irani's hilarious meme is something that every mother can relate to. Picture/Instagram Smriti Irani

On Sunday, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani took to Instagram to express her love for mother Shibani Bagchi on the occasion of Mother's Day. Irani, shared an offbeat picture of her mom and captioned it: I get my crazy from her...Happy Mom Day!



Here's how Smriti Irani'expressed her love for her mom on the eve of Mother's Day

The 44-year-old minister on Monday once again took to the social networking site to share two hilarious memes as her Instagram stories and we bet it will make you laugh out loud!



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story which all mothers can relate to

Taking cue from the Calvin and Hobbes comic strip, Irani shared a picture of Calvin's mother asking her son to go to sleep. In the picture, Calvin's mother is screaming and saying, "It's 3 am. Go to sleep." Smriti shared this picture and aptly captioned it, "Kitno ka ye dard hai".

The picture perfectly describes how children's sleeping pattern and routine life have gone for a toss amid the lockdown, thereby creating problems for the mothers. Smriti's second Instagram story showed how the day after Mother's Day looked like.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's witty take on what the day after mother's day celebrations looks like

In the picture, Calvin is seen telling his mom, "Hey, it's me, your big accomplishment in life." Not only was the meme witty and on-point but it perfectly described what the post Mother's Day situation was like in reality. While sharing the picture, Smriti Irani wrote, "Post Mother's Day."

View this post on Instagram Weaving new possibilities ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#supportweavers #makeinindia #handcraftedinindia A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onMay 2, 2020 at 12:11am PDT

Even though being locked at home, the Union Textile Minister has been updating her fans on how she is staying safe amid the COVID-19 crisis. In one of her post, Smriti Irani can be seen donning handcrafted face masks made by weavers as she urged people to support weavers and buy handcrafted products made in India. She captioned the picture: Weaving new possibilities!

