Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Irani shares motivational quotes, tells people to be strong!

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is known for sharing throwback pictures, witty memes and inspirational posts, took to Instagram to share important life lessons with her fans. The BJP leader had recently put a post expressing shock and disbelief over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On Tuesday, Irani took to the photo sharing platform to post motivational anecdotes for her followers.



Her first post read, "Never forget where you came from and never take your eyes off where you’re heading." In the next post, the Union Textile minister shared an inspirational quote that said that those who fly alone have the strongest wings. While her third post said that people who chase thier dreams are always discouraged.



In another post, the actor-turned-politician urged people to learn to say 'No' and also said that it is okay to do so without explaining the reason behind it. Irani, who took a plunge from the Television Industry into politics also appealed her followers to be strong. "Be strong. You never know who you are inspiring," the text of the post read.

After she got the news about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Amethi MP took to Twitter to condole his death and said that she did not understand as to why the young actor left the way he did. "From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go," the Women and Child development minister tweeted.

A few days ago, the 44-year-old minister had shared an important life lesson on kindness and urged her followers to do good for others even if even if it doesn't do good anyways. "Good thoughts, Good words, Good deeds #zarathustra." Irani ended her caption with the folded hands emoticon.

