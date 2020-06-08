Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Irani's latest post is about life lessons for all of us

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Sunday took to Instagram to share a post related to life lesson and guess what, it is truly relateable. The 44-year-old Union minister is on a meme sharing spree since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March and her followers can't stop talking about her witty and inspirational posts.

On Sunday, the Amethi MP took to Instagram to post a inspirational thought that read, "Do good for others. It will come back in unexpected ways (sic)." Sharing an important lesson on kindness, the Textile Minister shared the post with the caption, "...even if it doesn't do good anyways. Good thoughts, Good words, Good deeds #zarathustra." Irani ended her caption with the folded hands emoticon.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and has garnered over 20,000 likes with several users commenting on the post. Actor and producer Nivaan Sen commented, "Universal Truth," while television host, anchor and actor Manish Paul wrote, "True that." A third user commented, "Your replies and comebacks are brutally funny an on point love u for being the way you are."



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

The actor-turned-politician also shared a funny meme as her Instagram story featuring Rafiki from The Lion King meditating in it. She posted the pictured with the caption "Common sense is not a gift, it’s a punishment. Because you have to deal with everyone who doesn’t have it (sic)," written on it. Irani, who has been sharing motivational posts from home to encourage people to stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic shared the witty post with a see-no-evil monkey emoticon.

A lady Patua from Naya village in West Bengal depicts impact of COVID-19 & expresses her gratitude to Corona Warriors through a visual art on a tapestry ‘PataChitra’ & a song complementing the painting ‘PaterGaan’. pic.twitter.com/KMn37XfxWu — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 27, 2020

A few days ago, the Women and Child Development Minister had shared a video to showcase a lady from West Bengal who captured the impact of the novel coronavirus through the art of tapestry. The 2-minute video clip featured the apestry work prepared by Patua and a song in Bengali to raise the spirit of India's Corona Warriors.

While sharing the video with her followers Irani tweeted, "A lady Patua from Naya village in West Bengal depicts impact of COVID-19 & expresses her gratitude to Corona Warriors through a visual art on a tapestry 'PataChitra' & a song complementing the painting 'PaterGaan'."

The Union Minister has also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the total number of PPE Coveralls produced in India by the textile ministry crossed 1 crore. While sharing the heartening news, Irani stated, "A significant landmark towards the vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat."

View this post on Instagram Weaving new possibilities ð#supportweavers #makeinindia #handcraftedinindia A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onMay 2, 2020 at 12:11am PDT

Smriti Irani has been updating her fans on how she is staying safe at home and maintaining social distance amid the COVID-19 crisis. In one of her post, the BJP leader was seen seen donning handcrafted face masks made by weavers as she appealed people across the country to support weavers by buying handcrafted products which are made in India. She captioned the picture: Weaving new possibilities!

