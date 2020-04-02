Lockdown Diaries: Sona Mohapatra goes live for fans

Coming a close second to the barrage of exercise videos that have flooded social media news feeds amid the lockdown are live concerts from folk of the music fraternity. Joining the growing league of musicians enthralling fans from home is Sona Mohapatra, who recently conducted a contest for her fans, urging them to identify three looks from her music videos, and guess the songs they featured in. The first 20 to answer correctly were told to make a song request, and name a person they'd want to dedicate it to.

At a live concert to be held today at 4 pm, the singer along with composer-husband Ram Sampath, will belt out the numbers.

Mohapatra says, "Apart from performing these songs acoustically, we also plan to share a few behind-the-scenes anecdotes of working on our albums and films like Delhi Belly, Talaash, and Fukrey, and shows like Satyamev Jayate and Coke Studio. Fans will be able to ask us questions. We can engage with each other and share feedback." She urges individuals to take to such forms of communication while practising social distancing. "Human contact in these tough times is welcome."

