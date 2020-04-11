Lockdown Diaries: Sonal Chauhan has been baking to thrill!
Sonal Chauhan has been whipping up delights at her Versova home.
Sonal Chauhan is keeping busy with baking sessions. The actor has been whipping up delights at her Versova home. Most of B-Town is baking during the stay-at-home phase. At this rate, they will turn out to be expert bakers. Looks like Plan B will be in place for most of them after the lockdown ends.
This is just the preparation! The results are amazing!
"I won't say that the content is better on the web than Hindi films because there are some very amazing films that are being made. Now it is a very good time in the industry where there are fabulous shows being made for the web. I am happy that this is happening," shared sonal in an interview with IANS.
As for her first digital project, "Skyfire", she said: "The reason why I chose to be a part of 'Skyfire' was because in that, throughout the show, I was with the boys. We were a team trying to crack something. We were doing it together and I loved that. Actresses are mostly offered roles that are just about looking pretty. Whether it's a movie or a show, when it gets too serious, they get a little bit of romance to make the audience feel lighter.
