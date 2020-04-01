Lockdown diaries: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's latest photo is all mushy and romantic
Sonam Kapoor's adorable photo of "Sleepy, Hungry Baby" husband Anand Ahuja cannot be missed!
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday shared a monochromatic picture of herself along with husband Anand Ahuja and penned a poetic note saying "every little thing gonna be alright" while the couple remained self-quarantined in Delhi amid COVID-19 outbreak.
The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared how she started her morning as she witnessed the rising sun and singing birds with her husband Anand. She penned a note that read, "Rise up this mornin'. Smiled with the risin' sun. Three little birds. Pitch by my doorstep. Singin' sweet songs. Of melodies pure and true. Saying', (this is my message to you). Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing. 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright. Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing. 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby."
Anand also reciprocated to the love and asked Sonam to sing this to him by commenting on the post, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang 'sunshine'! This post is super cute but doesn't free you from the in-person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor."
In the picture accompanying the post, the 'The Zoya Factor' star is seen pecking a kiss on her hubby's forehead as she expressed her love with her eyes closed. While Anand is seen rubbing his eyes.
The adorable post was quick to be noticed by netizens on the photo-sharing platform and garnered more than 1k likes within an hour of being posted. It also received likes and comments by celebrity followers including Ananya Panday and Neha Dhupia.
Meanwhile, scores of Bollywood celebrities are staying at home in the wake of the pandemic and are advising people to remain indoors to be safe.
Actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are spreading the message to take the necessary precautions.
