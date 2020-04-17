Lockdown diaries: Tiger Shroff shares a reel of back flips that he misses doing and it's jaw dropping

There's no doubt that Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and nobody matches up to his fitness in the industry. The actor can pull off any stunts from kicks en aire, to sliding splits to multiple kicks punches, backflips and much more!

Amidst this lockdown, the actor shared a throwback where he is doing multiple backflips in a single attempt and also shared the feelings in a post on his social media, saying, " I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, I remember puking after every session. But I guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage. #practicemakesprogress (sic)."

The actor keeps entertaining fans by sharing videos of workout and stunts. Recently, Tiger flaunted his first double landing on Instagram. "Little pleasures of life... my boys and I celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88," he captioned the video.

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video where he can be seen working out on his home's terrace. The actor left his upper body bare to flaunt his perfect abs and muscles.

