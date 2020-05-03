Lockdown fitness: Yasmin Karachiwala shows us how to stay fit and fab at home

Wih the lockdown in place, fitness routines such as working out in the gym, going for walks and runs in parks, hitting the pool have all come to a standstill.

However, celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala shows us how we can still be fit and fabulous by staying home with an easy but effective workout routine and some tweaks in our lifestyle.

Here's what we need to do

Keep moving

When you are at home, make sure that you are constantly moving and not sitting in one place for a long period of time, even after you finish your workout. As it is said that being sedentary for hours can make one prone to cardiovascular diseases, Karachiwala advised taking short walks inside the house, even when you are talking on the phone.

Workout routine

Karachiwala advises that even a 20-minute workout helps a person stay fit and one need not work out for hours. She suggested incorporating workouts such as 20 reps of squats and side leg lifts, 15 reps of reverse lunges with kicks and 20 reps of situps, in three sets each, in your routine. "The exercise shouldn’t be something that tires you. It should be something that nourishes your body and makes you feel really good," she said. Karachiwala suggests following a 20-minute workout as they are more fun do to and they don’t cause boredom.

Nutritious food to boost immunity

With the fear of contracting the pandemic looming around us, it is necessary for us to consume nutritious food that boosts immunity. Karachiwala suggested that foods rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B3, Zinc, calcium helps in boosting immunity and to incorporate ingredients such as ginger and cinnamon in your diet. “When you are at home, it feels tempting to eat fried foods, that tend to make you gain weight. So it is necessary to maintain a healthy diet and eat home-cooked foods such as rotis, sabzi and dal."

