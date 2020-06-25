Unlock 1.0 in Mumbai: Market shops can open on alternate days

Lalbaug market will remain shut for five days, as a positive case has been reported from the area. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed standalone shops to open on alternate days, it has approved the same for shops inside markets across the city. However, ward officials will have to decide on opening markets near Containment Zones. There are around 200 markets in the city under BMC's Market Department.

The decision comes following requests from various traders and shopkeepers associations. All shops in these markets except restaurants and canteens will now be open on alternate days. Earlier, only essential shops in these markets had permission to open. "There are 92 BMC markets, 16 private markets and 95 markets developed under reservation policy. All shops in these markets can now open based on certain conditions. Ward officials will have to decide on opening markets in and around CZs," said a BMC official.

The shopkeepers and vendors have been asked to arrange for masks, hand sanitisers and temperature screening equipment, and also appoint private security guards to manage crowd if needed. Only two people will be allowed inside a shop at a time.

Meanwhile, through a videoconference with the CEOs and doctors of private hospitals, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal reviewed the circular, which has asked private hospitals to not admit walk-in COVID-19 patients without BMC's permission. He asked the hospitals to inform receptionists and telephone operators about the development. Chahal told them, "Patients will be given beds through BMC's war rooms only and if symptomatic patients approach hospitals, then they must inform the local war rooms immediately. Otherwise, hospitals may face action."

