Lockdown in Navi Mumbai: Here's a list of activities allowed

Security guards outside a shop read newspapers as Thane city goes under complete lockdown. Picture/Sameer Markande

After the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced a complete lockdown, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also issued a circular stating a complete 10-day lockdown from July 3 - July 13 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Besides Panevl and Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and even Mira-Bhayandar corporations have announced complete lockdown after witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases.

As per the orders issued by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, all interstate bus and passenger transport services, as well as those operated by private operators, will be closed. Also public transport services, except for local trains running for essential services staff, and taxis and autorickshaws will not be permitted.

Now someone please explain me this. #NaviMumbai Corporation announced Lockdown in 12 areas from 29th June to 6th July.



Now entire Navi Mumbai Corporation goes under lockdown for 10 days 3rd July till 13th July.



So, 12 locations will be under lockdown for 15 days#Confusion — Anuraag Kamble/à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂ (@AnuragANK) July 1, 2020

The 10-day lockdown will be imposed from the midnight of July 3 to midnight of July 13, 2020.

Here is the list of lockdown rules:

Transportation of things other than essentials and perishable are strictly prohibited

Private or public transport vehicles will run only for ferrying employees associated with essential services

Shops selling essentials, dairy products, bakery, grocery, vegetables will be operational from 9 am to 5 pm. Shops have been requested to deliver goods to customers in order to avoid any crowding at stores

Medical stores, hospital/clinics, LPG gas cylinders, lift repairers will function as usual

Milk stores will be open from 5 am to 10 am

Home delivery of liquor allowed

Delivery of food, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment through e-commerce allowed

Private institution and institutions working for COVID-19 have been excluded from prohibitory order

Assembling of more than 5 persons at public place is strictly prohibited

Print and electronics media, IT and ITES, including telecom, mail, internet, and data services are allowed to operate

Any person/entity violating any provision of these rules shall be prosecuted under Sections 51 to 60 of the Infectious Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides complete lockdown in five municipal corporations, Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai force from July 1 till the midnight of July 15 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The strict implementation of Section 144 came after the Maharashtra government extended the state-wide lockdown till July 31.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news