'Lockdown ke side effects!' Raveena Tandon's Sunday post is goofy

Showing people the side-effects of lockdown, actor Raveena Tandon on Sunday shared a series of selfies on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor could be seen lying down on the bed with her curly locks all messed up.

"Isse kehte hain "sar ke baal khade hona"!!! Lockdown ke side effects ! When I hear. school band. Then double whammy. Lockdown," she captioned the post. Like many other Bollywood celebrities, the actor too is under self-isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1024 on Sunday.

