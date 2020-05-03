Lockdown loot

During these unprecedented times, many of us are grappling with the idea of a new normal and changing our habits to adapt to the way of life around us. One of the biggest withdrawals for millennials includes not being able to buy at the click of a button. With e-commerce for non-essentials put on halt, brands across the country are offering heavy discounts—encouraging consumers to shop now and receive shipments post lockdown. Whether you want to engage in retail therapy or contribute to keeping indie businesses afloat, here are the coolest offers across the Web.

The Bling Ring

Shaya by Caratlane

Offer: 20% discount on all products

The silver jewellery brand by Caratlane offers delicate trinkets for all occasions. "The discount is our way of thanking people for still actively interacting and placing orders with us. In these difficult times, our customers continue to bring cheer to us and, so, this is our way of making their shopping experience more rewarding. While there will be delays in deliveries due to the lockdown, we guarantee all deliveries once it is lifted," says business and creative head, Malsawmi Hrahsel.

heyshaya.com

Ethnic Chic

Tjori

Offer: Discounts of up to 70%

With new campaigns daily, such as Freebie Friday and Flat 50 Sunday, the brand curates a mix of chic Indian apparel for men and women, along with jewellery, and wellness and mother care products. "The need of the hour is to maintain regular cash flow, or the economy will suffer gravely. A purchase during this time, from the comfort of your home, could help many small businesses stay afloat," says founder and CEO, Mansi Gupta.

tjori.com

Sustainably Fashionable

Doodlage

Offer: Gift cards to support artisans, along with discounted pricing

"With all retail and delivery channels shut, our cash flows continue to take a hit. We need to raise money to cover salaries for our artisans, who are our lifeline," reads the opening banner on the sustainable and upcycled-fashion brand. Selling womenswear and men's fashion and accessories, the label is known for regularly sourcing waste fabrics and creating their designs with it. Their eco-friendly fashion studio employs skilled artisans from across the country.

doodlage.in

Beauty First

Arata

Offer: Use code AR25 for a 25% discount

This personal care company aims to reduce the rampant toxicity in our daily routines, creating thoughtfully formulated vegan products using nature-derived ingredients with no chemical additives, emulsifiers, dyes or preservatives. The products are not tested on animals, and packaged in 100% recyclable and reusable materials. We're eyeing the fluoride-free toothpaste!

arata.in

Back to Basics

Somethng

Offer: Use code MYTEE for a 50% off on two products or more

Aiming to make the perfect, softest and comfiest tees with the best fabrics possible, this brand was created with the idea behind how most of us dream of running back home at the end of a hectic workday to slip into comfy clothes. This inspired founder, Rohit Sharma, to create T-shirts, for both men and women, that were not only comfortable, but high in quality, to be worn on multiple occasions.

somethng.com

Everything in Between

Shoppers Stop

Offer: Various discounts and offers across all brands

The retail giant selling brands from across the country and overseas, ranging from fashion and beauty to home decor and books, has been promoting its Citizen's First campaign called #KeepTheLoveAlive. Applauding frontline professionals and their own staff, with its redesigned logo of an infinite heart, the brand is encouraging consumers to stay indoors while offering discounts.

shopperstop.com

Teach Savvy

Daily Objects

Offer: Use code SFT1ST for a 50% discount

If all your time is spent Netflix-ing or being glued to one of your many screens and devices, you're probably up for giving your technology a cool cover or new look.

The Daily Objects' tech accessories range includes smartphone cases and watch accessories to laptop sleeves and messenger bags in vibrant prints and eclectic illustrations.

dailyobjects.com

It's in the bag

Bombay Trooper

Offer: All pre-orders discounted at 15%

If loungewear (or, let's be honest, pyjamas) is

all you find yourself wearing these days, this brand's unique comfy pants, called Hoppers, will be your new go-to apparel. Ultra-light, breathable, stretchable, and unisex designed and sized, these pants will keep you comfy chic, and even double as great travel pants once this is all over.

bombaytrooper.com

Play on

Bajaao

Offer: 8% discount on all lockdown sale items

India's largest music gear superstore sells everything from string and percussion instruments to DJ gear and sound systems. With various dispatch timeframe options mentioned on the website, this website is a one-stop-shop for all audiophiles or anyone looking to learn an instrument in their newly minted free time at home.

bajaao.com

House proud

India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta

Offer: Discounts ranging from 15% to 65%

"We know that everyone is stressed out and dull sitting at home 24x7. That's why, we, at India Circus are trying to help conceive an ideal work-from-home setup with our decor products being sold at affordable price points," says founder and executive director Krsnaa Mehta. Products range from home decor to fashion accessories.

indiacircus.com

