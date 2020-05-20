Lockdown: Now, liquor worth over Rs 15 lakh goes missing from NSCI club

The National Sports Club of India (NSCI) has reported that more than Rs 15 lakh worth foreign liquor is allegedly missing from its premises since the lockdown began. The Excise Department has sealed the bar department. The incident comes a few days after alcohol worth over Rs 1 lakh was reported stolen from the Malabar Hill Club.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and the Excise Department received a complaint on Sunday regarding illegal alcohol being allegedly supplied outside the club by the committee members. While Excise Department officers sealed the liquor department after primary investigation, they cannot go back for a detailed probe as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) uses the premises of the club as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients.

Santaji Lad, police inspector from the ED said, "On Sunday we received a complaint that alcohol worth more than R15 lakh is missing from NSCI. On Monday we sealed the liquor division. We will take action after the lockdown."

Kamlesh Talreja, chairman of NSCI said, "There is no staff in the club. As I am a senior citizen I am unable to check the premises in this dangerous situation. The Dome of the NSCI is being used by BMC and currently there are more than 600 patients. I have given all the information I know to the ED officer."

