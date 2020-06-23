Lockdown: Peter Crouch's wife Abbey has 'aged 10 years' due to excessive drinking

Former England footballer Peter Crouch's model wife Abbey Clancy has revealed how consuming too much alcohol during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown has affected her. Abbey, 34, during an Instagram chat with fans, said she and her hubby Peter, 39, have been spending evenings drinking at home.

"There's been too much alcohol consumed so I feel like I've aged about 10 years in this lockdown," Abbey said. However, the reality TV star said she enjoyed her time at home with the kids—Sophia, nine, Liberty, five, Johnny, two and Jack, one. "I've really enjoyed the lockdown. It's such a special thing to pause life and have your husband and your kids with you every single day. We're all so busy running around like headless chickens usually so I've been quite grateful for that," Abbey added.

"There's been times where we've been exhausted and the kids are driving us mad but ultimately I've loved it. My kids are up at quarter to six and by the time they're all in bed, it's eight so we literally have one hour together before I'm snoring my head off," she explained.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news